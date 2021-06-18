Why Chesterfield midfielder Curtis Weston is 'excited' for next season already

Curtis Weston.

The midfielder, 34, was instrumental in Chesterfield’s surge into the top seven and he was rewarded with a new contract in February.

Town return to pre-season on July 8 and with two new faces through the door in Scott Loach and Jamie Grimes in the last week, ‘Westy’ is looking forward to what they might be able to achieve in the next campaign.

“It is disappointing to be out of the play-offs early but, on reflection, from how we started the season it has got to be looked at as a positive,'' Weston told the DT.

“Having a chat with the gaffer, possibly we may not have been ready (to get promoted).

“I am excited to go into next season given how we finished up, the squad that we are going into it with and some of the names that are going to be joining, you have got to be excited as a player and as fans as well.

“Competition for places is crazy and the thing is they are all good players. Anyone who comes in to take your position will do a good job so you always have to be mindful of that. It keeps everyone on their toes and keeps everyone having to perform and that is why we saw the level performances that we did.”

The squad will only have had a month off before pre-season starts so Weston is expecting a different type of build-up to the new campaign this time around with less running and more ballwork likely to be on the agenda.

“The way the gaffer works he is very specific the way he wants to play and I think he will be buzzing to have that time with us to really install the game plans so I think everyone is really looking forward to that too,” Weston added.