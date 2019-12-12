Why Chesterfield FC's young stars could get a go against Notts County

It may be a big game but Chesterfield’s future stars may get a chance to shine on Saturday and in the next few weeks.

So frustrated by performances and results are the Spireites coaching staff, that they have admitted some faith may have been lost in the experienced members of the squad.

John Sheridan’s side again lost in midweek to Yeovil, with sloppy goals the continuing theme and goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley admits that a big change might need to be made.

Crossley said: "We might have to start throwing some of the kids in, young (Charlie) Wakefield and people like that.

“You don’t like to put too much pressure on young lads when you are struggling in the league but it might have to be the case.

“We need a lift so we might need those lads to come in and show us what they can do and hopefully give us that lift that we need.”

Notts County haven’t ripped up any trees since dropping down - they are 10 points better off – but despite that Crossley says Chesterfield have to stop making so many errors.

“It has been the story of the season,” he said. “We keep repeating ourselves.

“The goals we are giving away are amateur. If we keep making silly mistakes then we have got no chance.

“Defensive errors are absolutely killing us. Against Yeovil we stuck with the same system and team from Saturday hoping that we could take that forward but the goals we are conceding are horrendous.”