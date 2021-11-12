Why Chesterfield did not appeal Calvin Miller's red card against Southend United

The wing-back was sent off in injury-time after an altercation with the Shrimpers’ Zak Brunt.

Southend appealed Brunt’s red card and got the decision overturned.

Miller's red means he is suspended for the next three matches against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Altrincham.

“I looked at it a few times but I just think if you raise your hands or your arms you give the referee an opportunity,” Rowe told the DT.

"I spoke after the game about common sense and what might have been the right decision, the referee chose a different way to what I believed should have happened – a yellow each.

"It is not worth appealing because the letter of the law says he can send someone off for raising their hands.

"Their boy (Brunt) did not raise his hands, it was a different kind of thing for them and quite rightly if I was in their shoes I would have appealed it.”

Rowe said he has spoken to Miller about it and he is confident that he will learn from it.

"It is not just Calvin, the week before Jamie (Grimes) was disappointed to get sent off (against Dagenham and Redbridge) but he gave the referee an opportunity,” Rowe added. “It was a soft foul from behind but he has actually kicked the ball away so again that gives the referee an opportunity. Was it harsh on Jamie? Was it harsh on Calvin? You bet it was, it was really harsh .

"We have got to make sure we have got better discipline than that. Thankfully it did not affect the result in either case but potentially it could have at Dagenham, we were in a great position to win the game 11v11 so it might cost us two points there, you never know.