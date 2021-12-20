Why Chesterfield could be denied chance to play Chelsea in FA Cup third round replay
Chesterfield could be denied the chance to play Chelsea at the Technique Stadium if they were to earn a shock draw at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round next month.
The Spireites take on the European champions in west London on January 8 with tickets set to go on sale on Wednesday.
But talks are ongoing about scrapping replays in rounds three and four just for this season to help with fixture congestion following a surge in Covid-19 infections.
If the proposal gets the green light, it would deny the Spireites the opportunity to face the Champions League holders at the Technique if they pulled off a massive surprise and held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge. It would also mean they would miss out on another big payday from ticket sales and potential TV money.
A final decision is expected soon.
Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue playing over the Christmas period despite the rise in infections.