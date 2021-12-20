FA Cup third round replays are set to be scrapped this season.

The Spireites take on the European champions in west London on January 8 with tickets set to go on sale on Wednesday.

But talks are ongoing about scrapping replays in rounds three and four just for this season to help with fixture congestion following a surge in Covid-19 infections.

If the proposal gets the green light, it would deny the Spireites the opportunity to face the Champions League holders at the Technique if they pulled off a massive surprise and held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge. It would also mean they would miss out on another big payday from ticket sales and potential TV money.

A final decision is expected soon.