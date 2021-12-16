Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town. Fans celebrate and invade the pitch after Chesterfield won the League 2 Championship

Who can you spot amongst the fans who were there when Chesterfield FC won League Two?

Spireites fans packed the stands – and then flooded the pitch in triumph in May 2014.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:38 pm

It was a day they will never forget as they watched Paul Cook’s superb side lift the League Two title. But who can you spot in our gallery from that day?

1. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Fans celebrate and invade the pitch.

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Fans celebrate with Eoin Doyle.

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

Is this you in this picture?

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win

The Proact pitch looking more like a dance floor than football pitch.

Photo: Chris Etchells

League TwoSpireitesPaul Cook
