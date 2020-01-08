Which Chesterfield youngster John Pemberton believes has a bright future

John Pemberton is predicting a bright future for Chesterfield youngster Jamie Sharman.

The 19-year-old played under Pemberton at Kidderminster Harriers.

The defender was named on the bench in Pemberton’s first game in charge against Sutton United and came on in the second-half at right-back.

Sharman could feature more often for the Spireites with right-backs Josef Yarney and Matt Tootle struggling with injuries.

"I took him to my previous club,” Pemberton said.

"He is going to be a player.

John Pemberton.

"What Sharman will probably need is a little bit of experience, he needs to be in the thick of it.

"That is why I put him on.

"He can fill a centre-half spot, he can play right-back.

"I have got no problem with him at all."

Young striker Levi Amantchi has returned from his loan spell at Blyth Spartans, on him Pemberton added: “He is a handful when he is on form so we shall see where that takes us."