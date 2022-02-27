Chesterfield have failed to win a single game in injury-time this season.

Revealed: How the National League table would look if only injury-time goals counted - and where Chesterfield, Notts County, Stockport and Wrexham would be

There’s nothing better then when your team scores and injury-time winner.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:30 am

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and, even though it didn’t change the outcome, no-one who watches the National League can forget Torquay's goalkeeper Lucas Covolan heading in a 95th minute equaliser is last year’s play-off final.

But how would this season’s National League table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams, with their actual league position in brackets.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of 27 February 2022).

1. Aldershot Town - 38pts (20th)

P30 W5 D23 L2 GF5 GA2 GD3 PTS38

Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Stockport County - 37pts (2nd)

P29 W5 D22 L2 GF5 GA2 GD3 PTS37

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Grimsby Town - 35pts (9th)

P28 W4 D23 L1 GF4 GA1 GD3 PTS35

Photo: Cameron Smith

4. Bromley - 33pts (8th)

P28 W3 D24 L1 GF3 GA1 GD2 PTS33

Photo: Henry Browne

