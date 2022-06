Derby County will be one of the bigger names in the division and will be looking to win promotion at the first attempt.

They will face stiff competition from Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Portsmouth in a league packed with big boys.

This is how the League One table – running in reverse order – will look if the league sponsors SkyBet are to be believed.

1. Cambridge United 100/1

2. Morecambe 100/1

3. Cheltenham Town 66/1

4. Fleetwood Town 50/1