Doncaster held the dubious record of the most reds this season after racking up eight dismissals on their way to the title.

On the other side of the coin just two clubs went through 46 games without having a single red card.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline

1 . Cheltenham Town - 75pts Y: 69 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Town - 75pts Y: 72 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Notts County - 78pts Y: 78 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales