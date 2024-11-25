There were 2,12 yellow cards and 85 red cards in League Two this season.There were 2,12 yellow cards and 85 red cards in League Two this season.
There were 2,12 yellow cards and 85 red cards in League Two this season.

Where Chesterfield finished in League Two's fair play table as 'dirtiest' side revealed - plus Crewe Alexandra, Notts County, Bradford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Nov 2024, 06:56 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 10:18 BST
There were 2,12 yellow cards and 85 red cards in League Two this season.

Doncaster held the dubious record of the most reds this season after racking up eight dismissals on their way to the title.

On the other side of the coin just two clubs went through 46 games without having a single red card.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get plenty of Spireites news, here, each day.

Y: 69 DB: 2 R: 0

1. Cheltenham Town - 75pts

Y: 69 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 72 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Harrogate Town - 75pts

Y: 72 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Y: 78 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Notts County - 78pts

Y: 78 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 67 DB: 4 R: 2

4. Newport County - 89pts

Y: 67 DB: 4 R: 2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyChesterfieldBradford CityDoncasterSpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice