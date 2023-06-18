Chesterfield have been installed as the pre-season favourites with SkyBet to win next season’s National League.

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

But SkyBet are tipping Paul Cook’s men to go one stage better this season.

They are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full predictions for the new National League season.

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . Chesterfield 9/2 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Rochdale 7/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3 . Hartlepool United 8/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Oldham Athletic 12/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales