Where Chesterfield are expected to finish the 2023/24 National League season, plus the predicted finishing spots for Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, York City, Hartlepool United, Southend United - picture gallery

Chesterfield have been installed as the pre-season favourites with SkyBet to win next season’s National League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST

Spirietes were minutes away from winning promotion during last season’s play-off final defeat to Notts County.

But SkyBet are tipping Paul Cook’s men to go one stage better this season.

They are expected to face competition from relegated Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Here are the full predictions for the new National League season.

Let us know what you think of Spireites’ chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

9/2

1. Chesterfield

9/2 Photo: Tina Jenner

7/1

2. Rochdale

7/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

8/1

3. Hartlepool United

8/1 Photo: Pete Norton

12/1

4. Oldham Athletic

12/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

