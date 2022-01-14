WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Remembering Chesterfield's League Two winning squad in pictures

A lot has happened to the club since then, of course, but what about the players that were part of that squad?
Here, we look at where every player that made a league appearance for the club that season is now, including some who have progressed to play international football and others whose careers faded after leaving Chesterfield.
1. Manager: Paul Cook
Paul Cook was the driving force behind the Spireites team. He's since managed Portsmouth, Wigan and most recently Ipswich Town.
2. Tommy Lee (GK) - Apps: 46 - Goals: 0
Club legend Lee was ever-present in the league that season. Retired due to injury in 2017, now academy coach at Sheffield United.
3. Eoin Doyle (FW) - Apps: 43 - Goals: 11
Doyle recently left Bolton Wanderers and now plays in his native Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic.
4. Ritchie Humphreys (MF) - Apps: 42 - Goals : 2
Retired in 2017 after a short spell with Sheffield FC. Now works for the PFA as a delegate liaison executive.
