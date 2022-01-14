Chesterfield celebrate winning the League Two title.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Remembering Chesterfield's League Two winning squad in pictures

It’s nearly eight years since Chesterfield were crowned champions of League Two, under the tutelage of Paul Cook.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 14th January 2022, 7:00 am

A lot has happened to the club since then, of course, but what about the players that were part of that squad?

Here, we look at where every player that made a league appearance for the club that season is now, including some who have progressed to play international football and others whose careers faded after leaving Chesterfield.

1. Manager: Paul Cook

Paul Cook was the driving force behind the Spireites team. He's since managed Portsmouth, Wigan and most recently Ipswich Town.

2. Tommy Lee (GK) - Apps: 46 - Goals: 0

Club legend Lee was ever-present in the league that season. Retired due to injury in 2017, now academy coach at Sheffield United.

3. Eoin Doyle (FW) - Apps: 43 - Goals: 11

Doyle recently left Bolton Wanderers and now plays in his native Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic.

4. Ritchie Humphreys (MF) - Apps: 42 - Goals : 2

Retired in 2017 after a short spell with Sheffield FC. Now works for the PFA as a delegate liaison executive.

