Where are they now? How Chesterfield lined-up against Port Vale three years ago in League Two crunch battle
The Spireites play Port Vale for the first time in more than three years on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:47 pm
On that day in March 2018, the 10-man Valiants secured a late 2-1 win at Vale Park thanks to goals from Danny Pugh and Ben Whitfield either side of a free-kick from Louis Reed.
That result left Chesterfield second bottom of League Two and four points from safety with eight games remaining.
Let’s take a look back at the players who lined-up for the Blues that day...
Page 1 of 5