Where are they now? A look back at the men who played for Chesterfield when they last faced Port Vale in 2018.

The Spireites play Port Vale for the first time in more than three years on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:47 pm

On that day in March 2018, the 10-man Valiants secured a late 2-1 win at Vale Park thanks to goals from Danny Pugh and Ben Whitfield either side of a free-kick from Louis Reed.

That result left Chesterfield second bottom of League Two and four points from safety with eight games remaining.

Let’s take a look back at the players who lined-up for the Blues that day...

1. Aaron Ramsdale

The England goalkeeper is currently with Sheffield United but is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Bradley Barry

The defender signed for League Two Stevenage earlier this month after leaving Barrow.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Andy Kellett

The 26-year-old is with National League North side Guiseley.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

4. Sid Nelson

The centre-back has penned a one-year contract with League Two Northampton Town.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

