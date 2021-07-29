On that day in March 2018, the 10-man Valiants secured a late 2-1 win at Vale Park thanks to goals from Danny Pugh and Ben Whitfield either side of a free-kick from Louis Reed.

That result left Chesterfield second bottom of League Two and four points from safety with eight games remaining.

Let’s take a look back at the players who lined-up for the Blues that day...

1. Aaron Ramsdale The England goalkeeper is currently with Sheffield United but is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Buy photo

2. Bradley Barry The defender signed for League Two Stevenage earlier this month after leaving Barrow. Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

3. Andy Kellett The 26-year-old is with National League North side Guiseley. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM Buy photo

4. Sid Nelson The centre-back has penned a one-year contract with League Two Northampton Town. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Buy photo