Chesterfield secured their spot with a 2-0 win against League Two Salford City on Sunday night thanks to goals from Liam Mandeville and Jim Kellermann.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third round draw…

WHEN DOES THE DRAW TAKE PLACE?

Liam Mandeville scored Chesterfield's first goal in the win against Salford City.

The draw for the FA Cup third round is on Monday at 7pm on ITV ahead of the last tie of the second round between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

WHAT BALL NUMBER ARE CHESTERFIELD?

61.

WHEN ARE THIRD ROUND MATCHES PLAYED?

Between Friday, January 7 and Monday, January 10. This means that Town’s National League game against Stockport County on January 8 will be postponed and rescheduled.

WHAT’S THE PRIZE MONEY?

Chesterfield collected £34,000 for beating the Ammies and they will get £84,000 if they get through to the fourth round.

WHO COULD THEY FACE?

Premier League teams enter the competition at the third round stage so the Blues could draw the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur. A meeting with rivals Mansfield could happen as well.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER BALL NUMBERS?