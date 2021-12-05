When is the FA Cup third round draw and what are the ball numbers?
The Spireites are in the hat for the FA Cup third round for the first time since 2015!
Chesterfield secured their spot with a 2-0 win against League Two Salford City on Sunday night thanks to goals from Liam Mandeville and Jim Kellermann.
Here’s everything you need to know about the third round draw…
WHEN DOES THE DRAW TAKE PLACE?
The draw for the FA Cup third round is on Monday at 7pm on ITV ahead of the last tie of the second round between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.
WHAT BALL NUMBER ARE CHESTERFIELD?
61.
WHEN ARE THIRD ROUND MATCHES PLAYED?
Between Friday, January 7 and Monday, January 10. This means that Town’s National League game against Stockport County on January 8 will be postponed and rescheduled.
WHAT’S THE PRIZE MONEY?
Chesterfield collected £34,000 for beating the Ammies and they will get £84,000 if they get through to the fourth round.
WHO COULD THEY FACE?
Premier League teams enter the competition at the third round stage so the Blues could draw the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur. A meeting with rivals Mansfield could happen as well.
WHAT ARE THE OTHER BALL NUMBERS?
1. AFC Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Barnsley5. Birmingham City6. Blackburn Rovers7. Blackpool8. Brentford9. Brighton & Hove Albion10. Bristol City11. Burnley12. Cardiff City13. Chelsea14. Coventry City15. Crystal Palace16. Derby County17. Everton18. Fulham19. Huddersfield Town20. Hull City21. Leeds United22. Leicester City23. Liverpool24. Luton Town25. Manchester City26. Manchester United27. Middlesbrough28. Millwall29. Newcastle United30. Norwich City31. Nottingham Forest32. Peterborough United33. Preston North End34. Queens Park Rangers35. Reading36. Sheffield United37. Southampton38. Stoke City39. Swansea City40. Tottenham Hotspur41. Watford42. West Bromwich Albion43. West Ham United44. Wolverhampton Wanderers45. Yeovil Town46. Bristol Rovers47. Port Vale48. Morecambe49. Hartlepool United50. AFC Wimbledon51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic52. Leyton Orient53. Cambridge United54. Mansfield Town55. Swindon Town56. Rotherham United57. Charlton Athletic58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City59. Kidderminster Harriers60. Shrewsbury Town61. Chesterfield62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle63. Ipswich Town or Barrow64. Harrogate Town