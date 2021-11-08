When is the FA Cup second round draw and what are the ball numbers?
Chesterfield fans will be eagerly anticipating the draw for the FA Cup second round after beating Southend United 3-1 on Saturday.
They fell behind to Rhys Murphy’s fourth-minute strike but goals from Saidou Khan, Luke Croll and Kabongo Tshimanga secured victory at the Technique Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know about the second round draw:
HOW CAN I WATCH IT?
The draw takes place on Monday night (November 8) on ITV4.
WHAT TIME WILL IT TAKE PLACE?
The draw follows the last of the first round ties between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford City. It is expected to take place at about 9.45pm. Tune in from 9.30pm and you definitely won’t miss it.
WHAT BALL NUMBER ARE CHESTERFIELD?
The Spireites are ball number 20.
WHEN IS THE SECOND ROUND?
Matches will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.
WAS THERE ANOTHER MATCH PLANNED FOR THIS WEEKEND?
Yes, Chesterfield were due to be at home to Notts County on December 4 but that will now be rescheduled.
ARE THERE ANY REPLAYS?
Yes, if matches are level after 90 minutes then they will face each other again.
HOW MUCH IS THE PRIZE MONEY?
First round winning teams banked £22,629 and there is £34,000 up for grabs in this round.
WHAT ARE THE OTHER BALL NUMBERS?
1. Bradford City or Exeter City2. Mansfield Town3. Sutton United4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City6. Carlisle United7. Yeovil Town8. Doncaster Rovers9. Rotherham United10. Portsmouth11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town12. Morecambe13. Barrow14. Burton Albion15. Colchester United16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United17. St Albans City18. Shrewsbury Town19. FC Halifax Town20. Chesterfield21. Rochdale or Notts County22. Kidderminster Harriers23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors24. Boreham Wood25. Buxton26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic27. AFC Wimbledon28. Harrogate Town29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers30. Walsall31. Swindon Town32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County33. Charlton Athletic34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers35. Tranmere Rovers36. Leyton Orient37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage38. Lincoln City39. Port Vale40. Gateshead or Altrincham