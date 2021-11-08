Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup second round draw.

They fell behind to Rhys Murphy’s fourth-minute strike but goals from Saidou Khan, Luke Croll and Kabongo Tshimanga secured victory at the Technique Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about the second round draw:

HOW CAN I WATCH IT?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw takes place on Monday night (November 8) on ITV4.

WHAT TIME WILL IT TAKE PLACE?

The draw follows the last of the first round ties between Dagenham and Redbridge and Salford City. It is expected to take place at about 9.45pm. Tune in from 9.30pm and you definitely won’t miss it.

WHAT BALL NUMBER ARE CHESTERFIELD?

The Spireites are ball number 20.

WHEN IS THE SECOND ROUND?

Matches will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.

WAS THERE ANOTHER MATCH PLANNED FOR THIS WEEKEND?

Yes, Chesterfield were due to be at home to Notts County on December 4 but that will now be rescheduled.

ARE THERE ANY REPLAYS?

Yes, if matches are level after 90 minutes then they will face each other again.

HOW MUCH IS THE PRIZE MONEY?

First round winning teams banked £22,629 and there is £34,000 up for grabs in this round.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER BALL NUMBERS?