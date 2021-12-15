When Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale honed his skills at Chesterfield FC

But most people will be unaware of the 19 appearances he made for Chesterfield, as he learned his trade during a loan spell from Bournemouth in 2018.
Here are 12 snaps of a young Ramsdale’s short time at the Proact.
1. Chesterfield v Notts County - 25th March 2018
Aaron Ramsdale joined Chesterfield's fight against relegation on loan from Bournemouth. He managed to score an own goal on his debut on 6th January in a 4-0 loss to Accrington Stanley after he allowed a weak shot to squirm into the net.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Exeter City v Chesterfield FC - 17th April 2018
Aaron Ramsdale makes a good early save in the match at Exeter. The Stoke-born keeper arrived at Chesterfield as a widely regarded hot prospect having been signed by Premier League Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £800,000 from Sheffield United.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM
3. Chesterfield v Mansfield Town - 14th April 2018
Aaron Ramsdale looks to claim a free-kick in the derby against Mansfield Town. Ramsdale, who is a West Brom fan, now plays in much bigger matches and made his England debut in the 10-0 win over San Marino in the World Cup qualifies in November 2021.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Cheltenham Town v Chesterfield - 17 March 2018
Aaron Ramsdale punches clear from Cheltenham's Jamie Grimes in during a 1-1 draw. Kristian Dennis gave Chesterfield a 74th minute lead before the Spireites were pegged back five minutes later.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM