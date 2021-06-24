We spoke to journalist Tom Scargill who covers the Shaymen for the Halifax Courier, to get the lowdown on King...

What's he like as a player?

He's certainly matured and improved over his time with the club. In his first season, he started off as an attacking midfielder, but didn't really stand out too much, some good performances, some poor ones, showed some good skill and technique on the ball, but would be quiet in other games. But after finishing the season as a converted right wing-back, that's where he played for the whole of the previous season and was outstanding, the club's player of the year.

New signing Jeff King: Picture: Tina Jenner.

He got 13 bookings in the league his first season, and then 11 yellows and a red in the league last season, so still has work to do in that area, but it's his passion and will to win that gives him an edge to his game and that drove on the team at times last season.

He played the wing-back role as if he'd been there his whole career, showing great energy up and down the right flank, delivering some excellent crosses due to his strong technique on the ball, and using his skill and close control to get himself out of tight spots, as well as showing an eye for goal with both feet. He was a constant attacking outlet for the team down the right flank.

How did he do last season?

He was the club's most consistent performer, nothing short of a revelation at right wing-back, showing strong levels of effort and energy in games, delivering some superb crosses in most matches, and wasn't afraid to go for goal cutting in from the right. His right foot is his strongest but he did score the odd goal with his left. Right from the start of the campaign, he looked at home at wing-back, but also showed versatlity by moving to left wing and the number ten role on occasion. His absence was definitely felt when he was out of the side. His use of the ball was generally very good, he was calm under pressure and usually very composed in possession.

How much of a blow is it for Halifax in losing him?