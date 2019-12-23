What Torquay United boss Gary Johnson said about red card in defeat to Chesterfield

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says there is “a lot of straight-talking to be done” after defeat to Chesterfield.

The Spireites ran out 3-0 winners at Plainmoor on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men when striker Saikou Janneh was sent off on 43 minutes for an off-the-ball incident involving Laurence Maguire.

“It will be disappointing if it is a red card that is deserved,” Johnson told TUFC TV.

“We will have a look at that because if it was deserved then that is a poor thing to do.

“It was not the referee (who made the decision) he did not see anything, it was the linesman. But anyway the less we say about them the better.

Torquay United's Saikou Janneh is sent off by referee Lee Collins after an off-the-ball incident with Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire.

“I’m going to have a look – and if it was (a red card) then it is a very unprofessional let’s say.

“At the end of the day there was a lot of people in the penalty area and of course when the ball comes in there everybody is trying to fight to win it and unfortunately all day we did not win enough in our penalty area.”

Johnson added: “They weren’t in possession much but they certainly got their crosses in and we were a million miles away from defending the danger zones well enough.

“I am just going to say there is a lot of straight-talking to be done with some of the players. They either want to be here or they don’t want to be here for whatever reason.”