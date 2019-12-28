What Mark Crossley said about future of John Sheridan as Chesterfield manager after Halifax defeat

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan will not walk away from the job, according to coach Mark Crossley.

The Spireites lost 1-0 at FC Halifax Town this afternoon and are third bottom of the National League and three points from safety.

Jack Redshaw’s penalty on 66 minutes turned out to be the winner but in truth Chesterfield were second best after the break and it could have been a heavier defeat.

During the game and at full-time there were chants of ‘Sheridan walk away’ from some Town fans in the away end.

“We are all frustrated, fans are frustrated, players are frustrated, we are frustrated,” Crossley said.

“I am reasonably calm, it is very often that I get frustrated and lose my temper but today is a frustrating day.

“We can hear them (the fans).

“Put it this way the manager won’t walk away, he does not give in, he will want to battle through it and get through it.”

When asked by the DT if the chants is the reason why Sheridan was not conducting the post-match interview, Crossley said: “It is one of the reasons.

“He is down.

“He has heard them (the fans) he is not stupid.

“He won’t give in.

“I know him well and I know how hurt he will be.

“He can’t believe how frustrated he is himself that he has not got it going for Chesterfield Football Club.

“He does actually love working here and it is one of the reasons why he came back.”