What impact the win over Sutton United will have on Chesterfield

The win against Sutton United should give everyone a confidence boost.

That is the view of Spireites caretaker boss John Pemberton.

Town won 1-0 thanks to Jonathan Smith’s 50th minute strike.

"It is a small step, but a big step for us,” Pemberton said.

"We have got to win some football matches and it is always nice for me and the players to get off on a good footing so I am sure training will be a slightly better atmosphere than probably it has been the week before.”

In other news, with loan winger Gevaro Nepomuceno returning to Oldham Athletic The Blues are lacking some width but Pemberton says he is not too concerned.

Chesterfield got off to a winning start under John Pemberton with Jonathan Smith (pictured) scoring the winner against Sutton United.

"I am not too worried about the width because we will make width whether it is the wingers or full-backs,” he added.

"I think what we needed to do is tighten up, we needed to be not as expansive as it has been.”