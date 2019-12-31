What Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins thinks about Spireites takeover announcement

Toby Perkins says potential new Spireites owners, Chesterfield FC Community Trust, has a “lot of determination to succeed”.

It was announced on Monday morning that Dave Allen, the majority shareholder, has “entered into a period of exclusivity” with the Trust and both parties hope a deal will be completed by mid-February.

Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson, gave a speech to staff at the Proact yesterday to confirm they were at an advanced stage of selling the club and that he and Mr Allen would leave if the takeover is completed.

Commenting on the possible takeover deal, Mr Perkins, the town’s MP, said: “Have been in touch with the Trust many times in recent weeks and know how much work it has taken to get this far. This is a serious bid, and I really hope all parties can get it sorted. It has real potential to build on huge community work the Trust has done.

“If the Trust bid ultimately comes to fruition then they will have convinced themselves that the club can be run more sustainably. Have done great job with the Trust so far and there is a recognition that this is a big challenge but lot of determination to succeed.”

The Trust, which is a registered charity, works alongside the club but they are two separate entities.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

The Trust, which was formed in 2009, provides a number of projects for individuals and groups related to sport and physical activity, education and skills, health and wellbeing and heritage among others across Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and parts of Derbyshire Dales.

Mr Perkins added: “Lot of fans have wanted to see club move into new hands for some time and if there was big consortium ready to replace the funding Dave Alleb was putting in they might have been found, they haven’t, so Trust model is only alternative model that has got to this stage.

“Knowing people involved, I’m sure that after getting club finances on to a stable footing, there would always be a willingness to allow new investors to investigate taking the club on if there was a serious future bid but this is a viable possibility in absence of one.”