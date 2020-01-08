What Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton said about signing a new goalkeeper

John Pemberton is keen to add a goalkeeper to his squad.

With Luke Coddington out injured for the season, Shwan Jalal is the only senior goalkeeper at the club.

In his last month in charge at Chesterfield John Sheridan opted not to name a keeper on the bench.

But Pemberton decided against doing the same in his first game in charge and instead named youngster Dylan Wharton among the substitutes.

Speaking about not having a goalkeeper on the bench, Pemberton said: “There is no common sense in that, you might as well just put a young one in.”

Pemberton has said he will give the youngsters a chance but only if they are ready.

“It is not ideal for him (Wharton) because I am not sure he is ready,” Pemberton said.

"I am alright blooding young kids, you never know what they are like.

"Ideally I would like to bring in some cover for him if I can."