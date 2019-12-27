What Chesterfield boss John Sheridan is looking for from his team against FC Halifax Town

John Sheridan believes Chesterfield will have a good chance of beating FC Halifax Town on Saturday if they can perform to the same level as they did against Solihull Moors.

The Spireites led for 95 minutes on Boxing Day but conceded a stoppage time equaliser to draw 2-2.

Halifax were thrashed 5-1 at Stockport County but Sheridan says that will count for nothing tomorrow.

"It does not matter no, someone can get beat 5-0 in this league and go and win 5-0 in the next game, it is so inconsistent it is unbelievable,” Sheridan said.

“We know we can go and win at Halifax but we have got to turn up and I think a performance like today (against Solihull) will give us a good chance of winning.

“We have got to keep grinding away and if it is about worth ethic and desire that might get us over the line but we have got to be a lot, lot cuter on the pitch.”

Robbie Weir missed out against Solihull through illness while Anthony Gerrard has a hamstring niggle.

Jack Mckay went off at half-time with a sickness bug and all three will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

“It is part and parcel I won’t make excuses about it, it just gives other people an opportunity,” Sheridan said.

On whether he might have to make changes, he added: “I might have no choice, I will to have assess people. There is a sickness bug and people are poorly and one or two of them were today so credit to them.”