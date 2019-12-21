What Chesterfield boss John Sheridan had to say about criticism from Spireites fans

John Sheridan says he expects to be criticised by Spireites fans following a disappointing season so far.

Crowds are decreasing by the week at the Proact with Chesterfield having lost five straight home games on the bounce.

But Sheridan has no complaints and says the criticism of him is “justified.”

"The fans are entitled to moan at the moment,” he said.

"I have come here knowing what the fans can give us and I was expecting to be doing a lot better.

"When we've had a bit of desire and gone about our game in a better way than what we've shown a lot, when we are playing well and they see us driving on to win the game they get right behind us, even at this stage of the season.

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan.

"The fans moan at me, they shout my name.

“I have got to expect that.

"It is not a nice feeling.

"You have got to be careful what you are shouting at times but it is justified at the moment and it is very difficult for them.

"They pay their money and come.”

He added: "I know if we were doing well we would be having 5,000, 6,000 here. It is one of the reasons I came back.

"That is what it was like when I was here last time.

"It has been a massive downer for them at the moment and it is so, so hard for them.

"We all want one thing and we want to be winning games."