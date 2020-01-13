What Burnley manager Sean Dyche said to Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton when he asked about signing Jordan Cropper

John Pemberton has thanked Spireites legend and Burnley boss Sean Dyche for helping him sign defender Jordan Cropper on loan from the Clarets.

The 20-year-old right-back has joined the Spireites on a season loan from the Premier League club.

Town legend Dyche, who made more than 230 appearances for the club in the 90s, is a close pal of Pemberton and he was more than happy to help his old club out.

Caretaker boss Pemberton said: “He is a good friend of mine and the first thing he said when I came in was ‘you know what that club means to me, if you need any help just let me know’.

“I had watched Jordan play, I asked about his availability and he said ‘if you want him, take him’ and they have been really good helping out with his wages.

“He is doing us a favour and I really appreciate that.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

“We need all the help we can get at the minute.”

The Clarets signed Cropper in February 2017 from Ilkeston Town.

Since signing for the top flight club he has been learning his trade as a regular in Burnley’s Under-23 squad.

He was rewarded for his impressive performances with his first professional contract in April 2019 on a two-year deal.

“He is a right-back who they think a lot about,” Pemberton said.

“I have been ringing round a few people who I know.

“Technically he is good, he is athletic, he is a good crosser which is what we have not had.

“He can play right-back or wing-back so if we needed to change in any way he can do that which then frees up Robbie (Weir) to play midfield when needed.

“He has been training with us this week and he looks good.”

Current Chesterfield right-backs Josef Yarney and Matt Tootle have been struggling with injuries and Pemberton felt he had to bring in someone else to add balance to the squad.

Pemberton added: “Of my dealings with speaking to the physio they keep getting little knock-backs.

“One day they are alright and coming through training but then they have little setbacks.”