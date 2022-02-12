Weymouth v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from Paul Cook's first match
Paul Cook takes charge of his first match since returning to Chesterfield as the Spireites visit struggling Weymouth today (3pm KO).
Cook was appointed on Thursday for his second spell in charge after leaving seven years ago.
With league leaders Stockport County in FA Trophy action, Town will go top of the table with a win in Dorset.
The Terras are third bottom and ten points from safety.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Two changes as Jim Kellermann and Calvin Miller replace the suspended Jeff King and injured Luke Croll.
- (3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Mandeville, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Kellermann; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Weston, Khan, Rowley, Quigley.
- Paul Cook’s first game since returning to Spireites
- Town will go top of league with a win; Weymouth are 21st
Here is the line-up for Paul Cook’s first match in charge on his return.
He has made two changes with Jim Kellermann and Calvin Miller replacing the suspended Jeff King and injured Luke Croll.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Mandeville, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Kellermann; Asante, Tshimanga.
Subs: Williams, Weston, Khan, Rowley, Quigley.
It’s been a mad three weeks or so but finally we have some clarity on the managerial situation with Paul Cook making a sensational return to the Blues.
Cook has already said that he is not going to come in and make any big changes because clearly what they are doing at the moment is working.
Reading between the lines, it sounds like today’s line-up is pretty much going to be chosen by Danny Webb with Cook taking a bit of back-seat and just tweaking one or two bits here and there. I think that is a sensible approach - why fix something that is not broken?
I’m predicting the Spireites to put on a bit of a show today, with every player keen to impress the new manager.
I’m going for a 3-0 away win, which would take them back to the top of the table.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m predicting three changes from the draw against Stockport County with Tyrone Williams, Saidou Khan and Calvin Miller replacing Jeff King, Luke Croll and Manny Oyeleke.
We know that King is suspended for the next three matches after his red card in midweek, Croll left Edgeley Park on crutches and Oyeleke was forced off in the second-half although it is nothing serious.
Danny Webb said that Curtis Weston (ankle) and Oyeleke (calf) will both travel with the squad and that Laurence Maguire (Achilles) is a ‘maybe.’
We will get more clarity on Croll’s suspected injury after the match.
If I’m right it would mean Whittle dropping back into the three-man defence, Miller coming in at left wing-back and Khan providing a more attacking option in central midfield just as we saw against Dagenham and Redbridge last weekend.
With Gavin Gunning still out and if Croll and Maguire don’t make it then there is a lack of defensive options but Weston could play there if needed.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Williams, McCourt, Khan, Miller; Mandeville; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Weston, Oyeleke, Kellermann , Quigley, Denton.
Danny Webb on today’s opponents:
“It is going to be a different type of pressure and a different type of game. It’s a team that is going to be fighting for their life to stay up.
“It won’t be a sell-out crowd. It’s a long coach journey down there. How are we going to deal with that?
“To be successful you have to deal with all kinds of pressure. There’s an expectancy on us to win and win comfortably but it doesn’t work like that.
“This is a different kind of game, and we have to respect them. We have to make sure we come away with the win.”