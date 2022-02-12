It’s been a mad three weeks or so but finally we have some clarity on the managerial situation with Paul Cook making a sensational return to the Blues.

Cook has already said that he is not going to come in and make any big changes because clearly what they are doing at the moment is working.

Reading between the lines, it sounds like today’s line-up is pretty much going to be chosen by Danny Webb with Cook taking a bit of back-seat and just tweaking one or two bits here and there. I think that is a sensible approach - why fix something that is not broken?

I’m predicting the Spireites to put on a bit of a show today, with every player keen to impress the new manager.