West Brom v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, who the referee is and build-up to FA Cup replay
Chesterfield travel to West Brom tonight in the FA Cup third replay (8pm KO).
The Spireites and the Baggies played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium 10 days ago, with the Championship side controversially equalising in the 93rd minute to deny Town a famous win.
The winners of this tie visit either Bristol City or Swansea City away in the fourth round.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hawthorns and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
West Brom v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: West Brom 0 v 0 Chesterfield (8pm KO)
- FA Cup third round replay
- Baggies 6th in Championship; Spireites 4th in National League
I’m going for the one change with Palmer coming back in for Williams.
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements: Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Covolan, Sheckleford, Horton, Williams, Banks, Uchegbulam, Clarke, Asante, Tshimanga.
Button; Kelly, O’Shea, Ajayi, Reach; Livermore, Gardner-Hickman; Diangana, Rogic, Cleary; Malcolm.
Journalist Lewis Cox, who covers the Baggies for the Express & Star, says that strikers Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore are injured, while Daryl Dike will be rested.
It means under-21 forwards Cleary and Malcolm could be involved.
We will have the official team news at 7pm so check back later on.
The West Brom striker, who scored twice at the Technique, including the controversial 93rd minute equaliser, is suspended for tonight’s match. We are sure you know why by now!
The Spireites have no new fresh injury concerns, according to coach Danny Webb.
Manny Oyeleke is the only player who is working his way back to full fitness.
Whoever comes out on top tonight will travel to either Bristol City or Swansea City in the fourth round at the end of this month. Those two teams also play each other this evening.
Referee: Tim Robinson (he is mainly a Championship referee but he also been a fourth official in the Premier League this season)
Assistant referee: Richard Wild
Assistant referee: Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Sunny Singh Gill