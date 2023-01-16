News you can trust since 1855
West Brom v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, who the referee is and build-up to FA Cup replay

Chesterfield travel to West Brom tonight in the FA Cup third replay (8pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
West Brom v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites and the Baggies played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium 10 days ago, with the Championship side controversially equalising in the 93rd minute to deny Town a famous win.

The winners of this tie visit either Bristol City or Swansea City away in the fourth round.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hawthorns and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

West Brom v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: West Brom 0 v 0 Chesterfield (8pm KO)
  • FA Cup third round replay
  • Baggies 6th in Championship; Spireites 4th in National League
Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for the one change with Palmer coming back in for Williams.

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements: Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Covolan, Sheckleford, Horton, Williams, Banks, Uchegbulam, Clarke, Asante, Tshimanga.

West Brom predicted line-up

Button; Kelly, O’Shea, Ajayi, Reach; Livermore, Gardner-Hickman; Diangana, Rogic, Cleary; Malcolm.

Journalist Lewis Cox, who covers the Baggies for the Express & Star, says that strikers Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore are injured, while Daryl Dike will be rested.

It means under-21 forwards Cleary and Malcolm could be involved.

We will have the official team news at 7pm so check back later on.

Thomas-Asante

The West Brom striker, who scored twice at the Technique, including the controversial 93rd minute equaliser, is suspended for tonight’s match. We are sure you know why by now!

Chesterfield injury news

The Spireites have no new fresh injury concerns, according to coach Danny Webb.

Manny Oyeleke is the only player who is working his way back to full fitness.

Kick-off time

Don’t forget tonight’s match starts at 8pm and not 7.45pm!

Tonight’s other FA Cup replays

  • Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood
  • Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City
  • Swansea City v Bristol City
  • Wigan Athletic v Luton Town
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

A reminder about the draw

Whoever comes out on top tonight will travel to either Bristol City or Swansea City in the fourth round at the end of this month. Those two teams also play each other this evening.

Prize money

The winners of tonight’s match will get £105,000 in prize money.

Match officials

Referee: Tim Robinson (he is mainly a Championship referee but he also been a fourth official in the Premier League this season)

Assistant referee: Richard Wild

Assistant referee: Mark Stevens

Fourth official: Sunny Singh Gill

Odds

West Brom: 4/11

Draw: 18/5

Chesterfield 13/2

(Sky Bet)

