Wealdstone v Chesterfield LIVE:Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways and get their promotion bid back on track when they visit Wealdstone today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth after just one win in their last six games.
Wealdstone are 17th and have won one of their last five.
Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 15:46
- Latest score: Wealdstone 0 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Grimes gives Town lead on 35 minutes
- Spireites 5th; Wealdstone 17th
- Four changes for Chesterfield (3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Gunning (c), Grimes; King, Kellermann, Weston, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Maguire, Miller, McCourt, Khan, Quigley.
- Tom Denton makes his first competitive Spireites start in 15 months; Gavin Gunning, Tyrone Williams, Jim Kellermann return;
Two minutes added
0-1.
Williams
Is booked for Chesterfield for a block as Wealdstone countered. Chance for the hosts to put the ball in the box.
Four to the break
0-1.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-1
GRIMES!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 after 35 minutes. A cross came in from the right, Denton and Gunning went for it, the ball landed at the feet of Grimes and he smacked it into the top corner. Great finish
Chance for Town
Whittle chips a lovely ball down the left for Asante. He drives at goal, he is sent slightly wide but he flashes a low cross across goal and Denton was there waiting for a tap-in but a home defender got back in time and managed to intercept.
34 gone, 0-0.
For Umerah for a nasty, late tackle on Kellermann. He’s back on his feet thankfully.
Good strike by King
It goes over but it was moving and dipping and it wasn’t that far away.
It all came about after another nice flick-on by Denton.
Sesay fires wide from the edge of the box after skipping past Whittle. Sesay has been very lively so far.
Grimes plays a diagonal ball to the back post, Denton wins it and heads it back across goal and Mandeville then heads wide. First big influence we have seen from Denton there.
18 played, 0-0.
Shot by Mandeville
From the edge of the box on his left foot is saved by Wickens down to his right. It was an accurate attempt but lacked power.
12 gone, 0-0.