Wealdstone v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is and build-up to kick-off

Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways and get their promotion bid back on track when they visit Wealdstone today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:00 am

The Spireites have dropped to fifth after just one win in their last six games.

Wealdstone are 17th and have won one of their last five.

Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wealdstone v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.

Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:49

  • Latest score: Wealdstone 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 5th; Wealdstone 17th
Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:49

Today’s officials

Referee: Robert Whitton (He was in charge for Chesterfield’s 0-0 draw at Dover Athletic in September).

Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt

Assistant referee: Jack Fagg

Fourth official: David Harrison

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:45

Wealdstone’s top scorers

Josh Umerah: 11

Rhys Browne: 5

Jack Cook: 4

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:44

Wealdstone’s home record

P18 W6 D7 L5 Pts 25

(16th best record in National League)

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:43

Match odds

Wealdstone: 3/1

Draw: 5/2

Chesterfield: 3/4

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:41

‘Our toughest period'

'Toughest period' - Jim Kellermann on rest of the season, feeling 'refreshed', formation, Roberts & Wealdstone

Jim Kellermann says Chesterfield are experiencing their ‘toughest period’ of the season so far but he is confident they can overcome it.

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:41

It’s not going to be easy

'Fortress' - Wealdstone's home record gives them confidence ahead of Chesterfield visit

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard is proud of how they have made their home ground a ‘fortress’ this season as they get ready to face the Spireites.

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:40

He’s back

Breaking: Gary Roberts returns to Chesterfield in coaching role seven years after leaving

Gary Roberts has returned to the Spireites as part of Paul Cook’s backroom staff.

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:40

In case you missed it

Who has the 'easiest' fixtures? Who has four successive home games? Our guide to play-off race

How are your nerves?

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:39

Take a trip down memory lane

15 brilliant retro pictures that are a must-see for any Chesterfield FC fan

Our last Spireites retro gallery is guaranteed to take any fan of the club on a brilliant trip down memory lane.

Friday, 08 April, 2022, 11:39

Stats stats stats

Full breakdown of Chesterfield's goals and assists for each player so far this season

Goalkeepers and defenders pride themselves on their clean sheets, while midfielders and strikers aim to rack up assists and goals.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SpireitesWealdstoneChesterfield