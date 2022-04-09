Wealdstone v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways and get their promotion bid back on track when they visit Wealdstone today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth after just one win in their last six games.
Wealdstone are 17th and have won one of their last five.
Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Wealdstone 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 5th; Wealdstone 17th
Today’s officials
Referee: Robert Whitton (He was in charge for Chesterfield’s 0-0 draw at Dover Athletic in September).
Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt
Assistant referee: Jack Fagg
Fourth official: David Harrison
Wealdstone’s top scorers
Josh Umerah: 11
Rhys Browne: 5
Jack Cook: 4
Wealdstone’s home record
P18 W6 D7 L5 Pts 25
(16th best record in National League)
Match odds
Wealdstone: 3/1
Draw: 5/2
Chesterfield: 3/4
