Buxton might have hit nine goals in a midweek cup win but it did little to soothe their manager’s frustration over recent wastefulness.

Martin McIntosh’s Bucks thumped Holbrook Sports 9-0 in the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night but the Scot was still annoyed by Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Barwell.

Buxton were guilty of wasting some golden opportunities and it proved costly, the draw leaving them in the bottom half of the table when a win would have put them in the top 10.

McIntosh was obviously pleased to progress in the cup in such style but Saturday’s result was still on his mind.

“The opposition was obviously a lot further down the pyramid than we are but it was good for other players to get some goals,” he said.

“We’ve missed so many chances over the last four or five games, we’ve drawn three and lost one but with the number of chances we could have had another six points there.

“It was good to get some goals but I’m still disappointed from Saturday, having drawn 1-1.

“We had three one on ones with the keeper and some really simple chances and if we’d taken one we would be eighth and not 14th.”

Even Buxton’s leading marksman, the EvoStik Northern Premier’s third top scorer, has been finding it hard going in front of goal.

But the manager knows the goals will start to fly in again soon for the striker.

“Liam Hardy has 18 but he hasn’t scored in the last four and he’s had a lot of chances,” said McIntosh.

“Others have missed chances, it’s not just been him and there’s no criticism for him, he’s that good you just expect him to score.

“He’s won us so many games this season.

“I know as soon as he gets one it’ll be like buses coming along.”

Having picked up their first win in seven outings this week, Buxton will hope to follow it with a league victory on Saturday when they make the trip to Hednesford Town.

The Bucks would leapfrog their hosts with a victory, but McIntosh knows what a difficult task that will be, particularly since the appointment of management team Rob Smith and Larry Chambers.

In a previous spell in charge of the club, they led the Pitmen back to the second tier of the non-league pyramid in 2013.

“They’ve got a fantastic record at home, they’ve not lost many games,” said McIntosh.

“Some new managers have come in and they’ve really made it better, brought in good players.

“It’s going to be a really tough match for us, we’ll have to perform really well to win it, like we did last season when we beat them.

“It’s a good set up and a good pitch, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Buxton will be without injured quartet Greg Young, Niall Doran, Curtis Morrison and Ali Taylor for the trip.