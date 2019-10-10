‘We still need to tighten up at the back,’ says Derby County writer Andy Buckley-Taylor

Derby head into the international break unbeaten in five games after a 2-0 win against Luton on Saturday. It wasn’t a classic by any stretch of the imagination, but a win is a win!

The gift of a first goal after a calamitous error by the Luton keeper Sluga was added to in the second half by a spectacular effort from Tom Lawrence after Luton had a good 15 minute spell in the second half.

Derby created a few chances and are looking more dangerous going forward. The sight of players getting shots off early is much better.

We still do need to tighten up a little at the back. We still look very vulnerable against set pieces.

The star man on Saturday was Graeme Shinnie who has had to wait for a chance to get going for the first team, but he grabbed the chance given on Saturday with both hands. A commanding performance in midfield won him the man of the match award ironically playing against a Luton side that included his brother Andrew.

With Tom Huddlestone and George Evans expected to be out for some time, Shinnie should see himself get a run in the side.

Jayden Bogle made a good return to The Rams starting line up and demonstrated how much he’s been missed down the right hand side whilst Andre Wisdom made a rare substitute appearance.

I am one of those who believes that Wisdom still has plenty to offer the team. So after being down to no Right Backs, we now have two back.

The actual play and performances on the field are making steady improvements and the international break may have come at a good time to ensure that players that have just come back from injury get themselves 100%!

Jack Marriott currently sidelined though he now has competition for the strikers position with the return into the team of Chris Martin who again looked confident against The Hatters.

Jamie Paterson again looked good and maybe, just maybe, we have turned a corner.