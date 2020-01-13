We predict how many points Chesterfield will pick up before the end of the National League season

Chesterfield have got 16 matches to save themselves from relegation from the National League.

As unthinkable as this would have been at the start of the season, this is the reality the Spireites now face.

Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton.

A narrow win against Sutton United last time out in John Pemberton’s first game in charge cut the gap to escaping the relegation zone to just two points.

Last season 45 points would have been enough to avoid relegation so if we presume that is the number that is needed again then where could Town pick up another 15 points? Let’s take a look….

Eastleigh (A)

The Spitfires, who are without a win in their last three league games, are currently 16th and seven points above Chestefield.

After a win against Sutton and two weeks of hard work on the training ground I fancy The Blues for another narrow victory.

My prediction: Chesterfield win

AFC Fylde (H)

The Coasters have fallen into the relegation zone but do have two games in hand.

The Spireites beat Fylde away 3-1 but I think it will be difficult to separate the two sides.

My prediction: Draw

Notts County (A)

The Magpies have won four of their last five and moved up to fifth in the play-off positions.

Chesterfield beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture but lost to County in the FA Trophy.

Difficult to see The Blues getting anything out of this one.

My prediction: Defeat

Wrexham (H)

As it stands Wrexham are just two points above Town so this could be a crunch clash at the Proact.

The Spireites won 1-0 away in the league at the Racecourse Ground but lost to the Red Dragons in the FA Cup.

This could be the first home game under the new owners if the takeover goes through. If so, I’d back Chesterfield to pick up all three points in what could be a big crowd and a great atmosphere.

My prediction: Chesterfield win

Yeovil Town (A)

The Glovers are second and three points off the top.

On paper this looks a tough ask so it might be a long journey back for Spireites fans with no points.

My prediction: Defeat

Ebbsfleet United (H)

Currently one place and five points behind Chesterfield.

This will be a fixture The Blues will definitely fancy their chances of getting maxiumum points and I think they will.

My prediction: Chesterfield win

Harrogate Town (H)

Currently third and three points off the top.

Unfortunately I think Simon Weaver’s side might be too strong.

My prediction: Defeat

Chorley (A)

Town owe the bottom side one after losing to them at home.

After picking up form and moving off the bottom of the table they have slumped again and are eight points from safety.

My prediction: Chesterfield win

Dover Athletic (A)

Currently sit 13th in the league, five off the play-offs and 10 clear of relegation.

I’ll go for a battling away point

My prediction: Draw

Maidenhead United (H)

Positioned 18th and five points above the Spireites.

Depending on how results go this could be a vital game for both teams as the end of the season closes in.

My prediction: Chesterfield Win

Woking (A)

Currenntly ninth and one point off the play-offs but have slipped out of the top seven.

A tricky trip for Town but they might come away with a point.

My prediction: Draw

Boreham Wood (H)

Boreham are in the last play-off place so there could be a lot riding on this one.

My prediction: Draw

Stockport County (H)

Just on the edge of the play-offs and with a big away backing I can see a County win if they are still going for the top seven.

My prediction: Defeat

Barrow (A)

The current league leaders away from home with just three to play is not ideal.

Ian Evatt’s men could be nervy if they are still going for promotion or the title.

Won’t be a hammering but I’ll go for a home win.

My prediction: Defeat

Barnet (H)

The last home game of the season and there could be a big attendance depending on what is needed.

Hopefully Chesterfield will be safe by then and they can put on a show for the fans.

My prediction: Chesterfield win

Dagenham and Redbridge (A)

The Daggers are sixth bottom and three points above the Spireites as it stands.

Let’s hope it does not come down to this fixture with the winner staying up.

My prediction: Draw

Chesterfield’s predicted total points tally: 53

What would this mean?

Boreham Wood finished fifth bottom of the National League last season on 52 points so Town should survive if our predictions are correct.