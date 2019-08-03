'We need the fans to stay patient' - John Sheridan issues this appeal to the Chesterfield FC faithful

After back-to-back relegations that saw the Spireites drop out of the Football League, Chesterfield struggled in their debut season in the fifth tier of English football..

The club looked destined for a third successive drop before Sheridan took charge in January and steered the club to safety.

They ended the season in 15th place, comfortably clear of the drop zone by the end of the campaign.

John Sheridan on the threat of Dover

After a full pre-season and summer transfer window under Sheridan, many are tipping Chesterfield to be amongst the frontrunners for promotion this time around.

The Spireites boss admitted that he is also expecting his team to be in around the promotion challengers but has called on supporters to remain patient with the side ahead of a long season.

He said: “Everyone looks at results. You always try to do what you think is right but you can have a great pre-season and win every game and then when it matters you can start really slowly and get bad results.

“The way football works, if that happens you don’t know what you’re doing and if you’re winning, you do.

“I’ve told the players we need to try to get off to a good start but it’s a long, long season. I can see a lot of inconsistency in the league and that’s just the level of this league. We’ve got to make sure we are in and around where we want to be, which is near the top of the table.

“But, we’re going to play poorly, we’re going to lose games, we’re going to get frustrated but, at the same time, I’ll get judged as a manager and I’ve got to stick with my players.

“Hopefully the fans understand where we are, we’re not Manchester City. When things are down, stay with us, stay with the team and hopefully we’ll all come out good when it’s the most important time at the end of April.”