‘We’ll need to do ugly side of game well to win at Barnet’, says Glynn Snodin

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin says the Spireites will have to do the ‘ugly side’ of the game well on Saturday if they are to get a positive result at Barnet.

Winless Chesterfield face a tricky trip to The Hive to face Barnet who have won two of their four National League matches but did lose 1-0 on Tuesday at home to Dover Athletic.

The Spireites have only picked up two points so far this season and both of those came on the road at Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood.

On Barnet, Snodin said: “They are a good side. They have got great movement in the middle of the park into the last third and they have got some pacey people out wide and up front. We have got to deal with that first and then put our authority on it going forward as well.” He added: “I am expecting a tough game. A good tempo that they (Barnet) will be playing at. They are good in the final third. They haven’t got that prolific goalscorer I don’t think or I think they would have been right up there last season. We have got to be aware and stick in there and hopefully grind it out because at the moment we just don’t have that pace about us but if we can make sure we do the ugly side of it and then go and play ourselves and hopefully come away with something.” Asked whether Chesterfield might be more suited to playing away from home at the moment, Snodin said: “Probably so. We want to play in the bigger stadiums, the crowd that is going to be 40,000 or 50,000 that is what you want to aim for as a player. We want to play in front of the top crowds whereas we have been to Boreham Wood and Maidenehad where I think there was 800 at Boreham Wood. Teams are then coming here and loving to play at this stadium. It is a great set-up and it is great pitch and they are going out and enjoying themselves but you have got to combat that. You have got to deal with that and realise where you are.”