Chesterfield FC Community Trust is closing in on completing a takeover deal for the Spireites.

It was announced this morning that Dave Allen, the majority shareholder, has “entered into a period of exclusivity” with the Trust and both parties hope a deal will be completed by mid-February. The Trust, which is a registered charity, works alongside the club but they are two separate entities. This is how Chesterfield fans have reacted to the annoucement on social media so far...