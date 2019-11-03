'We'd have lost that game earlier in the season': Chesterfield fans react to 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet United Joe Rowley in action for Chesterfield on Saturday against Ebbsfleet United. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Haydn Hollis headed an equaliser for Chesterfield as they drew 2-2 at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. This is how Spireites fans reacted to the draw and to the goal by defender Hollis. Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield FC column: The Spireites are slowly improving - but I'm still not fully convinced yet