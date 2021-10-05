Fraser Kerr gave Chesterfield the lead at Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Fraser Kerr gave Town the lead after just six minutes from a set-piece.

The Blues had a great opportunity to double their lead before half-time when Kabongo Tshimanga was brought down in the box but Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton saved the resulting penalty from the striker.

And Chesterfield paid the price when Paul Mullin headed in from a long throw to equalise with six minutes remaining to snatch an undeserved draw.

The excellent away performance was dampened after the full-time whistle when Rowe revealed that George Carline was stretchered off late on before the equaliser with a suspected fractured knee cap.

On Carline’s injury, Rowe said: "It is a real serious one.

"I feel for the lad because his performance was so solid.”

On the performance overall, the manager added: “We completely dominated, absolutely battered them.

"We feel deflated because it should be three points.

"It was an outstanding performance apart from the slip-up and they punished us.

"It was a good response from last week but I am just disappointed with the last five minutes of the game.

"In terms of box-to-box, we were very good and the scoreline is shambolic really in terms of the game.

"I think after the first two minutes our goalkeeper has not touched the ball with his hands for the remainder of the half.

"Other than the corner that hit the post early on with the help of the wind, I can’t remember them getting in the penalty area so to lose a goal in that manner is not good enough and we know it. We have got to learn quickly that you can’t give goals away like that when you totally dominate.”

Overall, the boss was pleased with the reaction after last week’s defeat at Woking.

He explained: "We had to get back to the principles which mirror the society in Chesterfield – working class, hard workers, honesty, grit, determination – our form has been based on all those things and that is what we were tonight. We worked hard, ran hard, tackled hard and the rest came because we have got talented lads.

"We did the basics really well tonight except in the 84th minute when their boy has headed it in from a yard because he has run off a marker which I am disappointed with.

"I thought we got into some really good areas to punish them in the second-half.”

Rowe handed a debut to midfielder Jim Kellermann after he was recalled from his loan spell at Tamworth and he impressed.

"It was a great performance in there with Curtis Weston,” Rowe added.

"We picked up so many second balls, we turned it over really well and they went behind the press really well.