Watford v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to cause an upset when they travel to Championship Watford in the FA Cup third round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 13:34 GMT
Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Watford 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

15:00 GMT

KO!

After some beautiful tributes to Graham Taylor and John Duncan, the action is underway here at Vicarage Road for this FA Cup round tie.

Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action! COYB!

14:58 GMT

Wow!

What a noise from the 4,000 Town fans behind the net. They could have brought another 2,000. It's a sea of blue.

The teams are out!

14:44 GMT

Before kick-off

Tributes will be paid to Watford's greatest-ever manager, Graham Taylor, on the seventh anniversary of his death. His picture will be put up on the big screen inside the ground. In a nice touch, an image of John Duncan will also be shown.

14:42 GMT

The atmosphere is building

14:09 GMT

Watford name a strong line-up

14:00 GMT

Paul Cook makes five changes from the win against Solihull Moors on New Year's Day.

IN: Boot, Sheckleford, Mandeville, Banks, Quigley

OUT: Tyrer, King, Jacobs, Colclough, Grigg

Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Jones, Colclough, Berry, Jacobs, Grigg, Cook.

13:46 GMT

Nice idea

13:43 GMT

Different surroundings today

14:42 GMT

Our Town predicted line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.

Teams can name nine subs on the bench.

14:37 GMT

Spireites squad news

Captain Jamie Grimes is not available as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Tyrone Williams could be back in the squad for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a thigh problem.

