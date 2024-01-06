Watford v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Watford 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
KO!
After some beautiful tributes to Graham Taylor and John Duncan, the action is underway here at Vicarage Road for this FA Cup round tie.
Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the key action! COYB!
Wow!
What a noise from the 4,000 Town fans behind the net. They could have brought another 2,000. It's a sea of blue.
The teams are out!
Before kick-off
Tributes will be paid to Watford's greatest-ever manager, Graham Taylor, on the seventh anniversary of his death. His picture will be put up on the big screen inside the ground. In a nice touch, an image of John Duncan will also be shown.
The atmosphere is building
Watford name a strong line-up
Paul Cook makes five changes from the win against Solihull Moors on New Year's Day.
IN: Boot, Sheckleford, Mandeville, Banks, Quigley
OUT: Tyrer, King, Jacobs, Colclough, Grigg
Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Jones, Colclough, Berry, Jacobs, Grigg, Cook.
Nice idea
Different surroundings today
Our Town predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.
Teams can name nine subs on the bench.
Spireites squad news
Captain Jamie Grimes is not available as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.
Tyrone Williams could be back in the squad for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a thigh problem.