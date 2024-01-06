Watford v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds, referee and build-up to FA Cup clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Watford 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Our Town predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.
Teams can name nine subs on the bench.
Spireites squad news
Captain Jamie Grimes is not available as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.
Tyrone Williams could be back in the squad for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a thigh problem.
Watford
Are currently 10th in the Championship, four points off the play-offs.
Fourth round draw details
Chesterfield or Watford will be ball number 14 in the fourth round draw, which takes place on Monday on ITV1 at 7.50pm.
Prize money
There is £120,000 up for grabs today for the winners of this tie.
The Spireites have already banked £117,000 in prize money so far.
Chesterfield's run to the third round
Won 5-0 v Kettering Town
Won 1-0 v Portsmouth
Won 1-0 v Leyton Orient
Match officials
Referee: Gavin Ward
Assistant referees: Lee Venamore and Adam Crysell
Fourth official: James Bell
Odds
Watford: 1/2
Draw: 7/2
Chesterfield: 9/2
(Sky Bet)
Up for the cup!
Could the magic of the FA Cup rear its head again this afternoon at Vicarage Road? Chesterfield will certainly be hoping so.
Stay tuned as bring you everything you need to know.