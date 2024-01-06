News you can trust since 1855
Watford v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds, referee and build-up to FA Cup clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to cause an upset when they travel to Championship Watford in the FA Cup third round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Watford 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

14:42 GMT

Our Town predicted line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.

Teams can name nine subs on the bench.

14:37 GMT

Spireites squad news

Captain Jamie Grimes is not available as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Tyrone Williams could be back in the squad for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a thigh problem.

14:35 GMT

Watford

Are currently 10th in the Championship, four points off the play-offs.

14:34 GMT

Fourth round draw details

Chesterfield or Watford will be ball number 14 in the fourth round draw, which takes place on Monday on ITV1 at 7.50pm.

14:33 GMT

Prize money

There is £120,000 up for grabs today for the winners of this tie.

The Spireites have already banked £117,000 in prize money so far.

14:32 GMT

Chesterfield's run to the third round

Won 5-0 v Kettering Town

Won 1-0 v Portsmouth

Won 1-0 v Leyton Orient

14:31 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Gavin Ward

Assistant referees: Lee Venamore and Adam Crysell

Fourth official: James Bell

14:29 GMT

Odds

Watford: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Chesterfield: 9/2

(Sky Bet)

14:28 GMT

Up for the cup!

Could the magic of the FA Cup rear its head again this afternoon at Vicarage Road? Chesterfield will certainly be hoping so.

Stay tuned as bring you everything you need to know.

