Watford v Chesterfield LIVE: Mileta Rajovic equalises in FA Cup clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to cause an upset when they travel to Championship Watford in the FA Cup third round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Watford v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Watford 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:57 GMT

Late heartbreak

FT: Watford 2 v 1 Chesterfield Late heartbreak for the #Spireites. But they can be very proud of that performance. Fans terrific.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:55 GMT

Goal for Watford: 2-1

Dele-Bashiru pinches it at the death. That is gutting. 95th minute.

16:50 GMT

Six minutes added

1-1. Come on Town!

16:48 GMT

Great save!

From Boot to deny Dele-Bashiru. Top save, that.

16:44 GMT

Two more Town subs - 85 mins

Jones and Berry replace Oldaker and Mandeville.

16:43 GMT

HUGE CHANCE!

Colclough heads over from close-range after Palmer headed the ball back across goal from Mandeville's corner. That was the chance!

16:40 GMT

Booking

For Boot. For apparent time-wasting.

16:37 GMT

Goal for Watford: 1-1

Sub Rajovic heads in a cross at the near post.

15 to go.

16:34 GMT

Nice touch

16:33 GMT

Two more Town subs - 74 mins

Quigley off, Grigg on.

Dobra off, Colclough on.

