Watch highlights of Chesterfield's new signing Jordan Cropper in action

Former Spireite and Burnley boss Sean Dyche played a huge part in helping out his old club by allowing them to sign Clarets defender Jordan Cropper on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old right-back is John Pemberton’s first signing since being appointed caretaker boss.

The Clarets signed Cropper in February 2017 from Ilkeston Town after he was recommended by former Chesterfield and Alfreton manager Nicky Law, who is Burnley’s head of youth recruitment.

The Nottingham-born defender, who reportedly is a ‘long throw specialist’, initially signed at Turf Moor as a striker but has since switched to right-back.

He has trained with Burnley’s first-team and was part of the squad for matches against Manchester City and Manchester United last season.

He was rewarded for his impressive performances with his first professional contract in April 2019 on a two-year deal.

