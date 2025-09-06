Walsall v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Walsall 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Walsall boss Matt Sadler on Chesterfield:
“They’re a really good team, a fantastic team in fact,” he said. “They’re a high-budget team in the division and they’ve gone and strengthened again throughout the summer and they’ll be right up there this season.
“They’ve got a great manager who has got a fantastic style of play and he’s signed some fantastic players that will come into that, so I know what a tough game it will be. It’s shown from how they’ve started the season, which is completely expected from my point of view because I know what a fantastic squad they’ve got. They’re people that I hold in the upmost regard, proper people, proper football people at that club. I look forward to seeing them all on Saturday, we know what a tough game it will be.
“It has the makings of a really tough League Two game, one that we’re going to have to be right on our mettle with, right up for it and hopefully there’s a big crowd and a really good atmosphere. We’re going to need every single one of our supporters on Saturday.”
Walsall injury news
Defenders Mason Hancock and Priestley Farquharson are definitely out.
Midfielder Jamie Jellis is 50-50.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Naylor; Markanday, Darcy, Dobra; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Tanton, Lewis, Mandeville, Fleck, Berry, Grigg.
Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) has been ruled out for a minimum of two to three months.
And Dylan Duffy (knee) is going to be out for a week or two.
But James Berry (hamstring) could be involved.
And Devan Tanton came through the game in midweek okay so he could feature again.
Bogey side
Chesterfield did not beat Walsall in any of the four games against them last season.
In the league, they drew 2-2 at home and lost 3-1 away.
And in the play-offs the Spireites lost 2-0 at home and 2-1 away.
The Saddlers so far...
They are sixth with four wins and two defeats.
They have beaten Swindon Town, Barnet, Salford City and MK Dons, and they have lost to Gillingham and Grimsby Town.
They have only scored six goals, which is the lowest in the top 14 of the division. But they have only conceded four times which is the joint second best with Tranmere. MK lead the way with just three.
Match officials
Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle
Assistant referee: Adam Burgess
Assistant referee: Thomas Harty
Fourth official: Lewis Smith
The odds
Walsall: 9/5
Draw: 21/10
Chesterfield: 7/5
(Sky Bet)
Walsall... again!
Chesterfield travel to Walsall, who have become a bit of a bogey side for the Spireites, today.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.