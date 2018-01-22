VIDEO: The 15 goals that have sparked League One club's interest in Dennis

The 15 goals Kristian Dennis has fired in this season for Chesterfield have brought close attention from a League One club.

While the interest of other clubs has waxed and waned during the transfer window, Bradford City are believed to have remained keen on the Spireites striker.

Kristian Dennis leaps into the arms of a Spireites supporter after his winner

Dennis, 27, got a dramatic winner on Saturday in stoppage time at Yeovil Town to once again lift Chesterfield out of the drop zone.

His goal was his 25th in 74 appearances since signing for Town from non-league in the summer of 2016.

With just over a week until the close of the January window, the Bantams have plenty of time to make up their minds on Dennis - but given the year and a half left on his contract, they'll have to make any move for him worth Chesterfield's while.