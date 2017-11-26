VIDEO: Relive Mansfield Town and Chesterfield’s 2-2 derby draw

Mansfield Town’s exciting 2-2 draw with local rivals Chesterfield on Saturday kept a large crowd at the One Call Stadium on their feet right up to the final whistle.

Zander Diamond’s late equaliser for the Stags rescued a point for the home side after what manager Steve Evans labelled a poor second-half performance.

It was enough to stretch Mansfield’s unbeaten run to 10 games and keep them in the play-off zone.

Chesterfield, however, will be kicking themselves, despite making it five matches unbeaten under new boss Jack Lester.

Had they held on for victory, the Spireites would have moved out of the relegation zone.

Lester said they played the better football and were under-estimated by the hosts.

