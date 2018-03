A Spireite turns 28 today and to celebrate, we've put together a video to show all of his 2017/18 goals.

Birthday boy Kristian Dennis has hit the net 16 times this season for Chesterfield in 37 appearances.

Kristian Dennis firing at goal

For the second season running he's Town's top scorer and now has 26 for the club since arriving from non-league in the summer of 2016.