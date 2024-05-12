Chesterfield will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of the last National League winners Wrexham.Chesterfield will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of the last National League winners Wrexham.
UPDATED: The teams already being tipped to challenge for the 2024/25 League Two title, including Chesterfield, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Notts County, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers

Spireites will return to League Two for the first time since May 2018 after a brilliant promotion last season.

And they are expected to have another good season as they look to follow in the footsteps past National League winners Wrexham and Stockport County.

Paul Cook has already been busy revamping his squad, with a number of players released and Spireites said to be closing in on Paddy Madden from Stockport.

League sponsors SkyBet have already released their early odds. Here’s how they rate the chances of Spireites and other confirmed teams.

7/1

1. Chesterfield

7/1 Photo: George Wood

9/1

2. Carlisle United

9/1 Photo: Pete Norton

10/1

3. Gillingham

10/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

10/1

4. Notts County

10/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill

