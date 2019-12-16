Unbeaten Clay Cross on cloud nine at top of the table

Title-chasing Clay Cross Town extended their unbeaten start to the Central Midlands League season to nine games with a 3-0 victory over close neighbours, Teversal Reserves.

The win returned the Millers to the top of the table by one point from Linby Colliery Welfare, whom they face at home this Saturday (3 pm) in a Christmas crunch match at Mill Lane.

Mind you, whatever happens, they do have no fewer than six games in hand on Linby, and their main rivals for the title appear to Sherwood Colliery Reserves, who sit two points behind them on the same number of matches and are also yet to lose this term.

At Teversal, Clay Cross were on top in a spirited contest from the moment they took the lead in the 15th minute with a beautifully crafted goal. A finely calculated pass from captain Josh Scully found the advancing Adam Kimberley, who fired across goal for Josh Parfitt to finish with clinical ease.

Teversal, led by menacing ex-Millers striker Danny Fullwood, tried hard to respond. But the visitors found the killer second goal on 64 when Ryan Ordidge’s powerful header from a cross was half-saved by ‘keeper Cameron Ba rke, only for the ball to drop behind him and bounce into the net.

Clay Cross mounted a wave of assaults after that, and were rewarded with a third goal in the 75th minute. Billy Whitehead attacked the Tevie defenders with speed and control, and after swaying this way and that, he dropped his right shoulder to curl home a corker from 18 yards that Barke could do nothing about.