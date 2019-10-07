Unbeaten Clay Cross hit six of the best to sink Swans

Unbeaten Clay Cross Town consolidated their position at the top of the Central Midlands League’s South Division with a resounding six-goal spanking of Swanwich Pentrich Road.

The 6-2 scoreline didn’t entirely reflect the way the game panned out, however, because early on, the mid-table Swans looked primed to cause an upset.

They attacked the Millers with confidence and flair as the home side appeared to have more than one eye on big upcoming ties in both the FA Vase and Derbyshire FA Saturday Senior County Cup.

Swanwick lacked composure in front of goal, though, and it was Clay Cross who took the lead in the 21st minute when Josh Parfitt somehow forced the ball home from a seemingly impossible angle to wake them from their slumber.

Twelve minutes later, it was 2-0 as Billy Brooks’s hard and low shot, which appeared to be going wide, took a deflection off defender Ian Milsom to beat goalkeeper Nick Dodds.

Undeterred, Swanwick halved the deficit when Henry Brooks fired past Ryan Hopkins before the interval. But the Millers responded with two more strikes as Parfitt netted his second and Josh Scully’s 40-yard effort sailed over the retreating Dodds.

Brooks netted again for the visitors to pull it back to 4-2, and also forced Hopkins into two terrific saves.

But Clay Cross sealed their win with two goals in the closing minutes from Scully and Grant Mitchell.