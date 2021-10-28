Two unsung heroes in Chesterfield's win against Eastleigh come in for praise

Jamie Grimes replaced injured captain Gavin Gunning after just ten minutes and slotted into the middle of the back three with ease.

The summer signing from Hereford helped Town record their seventh clean sheet of the season.

“He was excellent,” Rowe told the DT.

Stefan Payne set up the winning goal against Eastleigh.

"The first two combats he had in the air he really punched two headers back and set the tone for his performance.

"He won tackles and he covered really well.

"He is a really experienced player now. He has played in League Two, he has played in the National League and had two play-off campaigns so I am really pleased with him and I completely trust him.

"It is pleasing when your main centre point of the back three comes off early on and Grimes goes in there and looks solid and they (the back three) had got good partnerships.”

Up the other end, Stefan Payne assisted the only goal of the game for Kabongo Tshimanga.

Payne has only scored once this season and is yet to find the net from open play but made a big contribution in the victory.

"It was really unselfish play from him for the goal,” Rowe added.

"It is probably why he has not got as many goals as he should in his career because he is so unselfish.

"You saw that when he had that run in the team earlier in the season, he was taking defenders away, laying things off.