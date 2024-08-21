Derby County picked up a first Championship win of the season at the weeekdn. They are being tipped for a relegation battle ahead.Derby County picked up a first Championship win of the season at the weeekdn. They are being tipped for a relegation battle ahead.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:12 BST
Derby County picked up their first Championship win of the season at the weekend.

A 1-0 win over Middlesbrough got the Rams up and running after an opening day defeat.

But the latest predictions from the Best-plinko-casino.com supercomputer expects the Rams to be facing a relegation battle during the season ahead.

The supercomputer expects six teams to be battling it out to beat the drop.

Here is how it thinks the season will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+38)

1. Burnley

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

92 points (+24)

2. Leeds United

92 points (+24) Photo: Getty Images

82 pts (+19)

3. Norwich City

82 pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

80 pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

80 pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

